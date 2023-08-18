Report: Ravens sign DE Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens have signed veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year deal, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. The former No. 1 overall pick will be brought in as a rotational piece off the edge and will add some depth to the AFC contender.

Clowney arrives to the Ravens after spending the previous two seasons with their AFC North rival Browns. The one-time All-Pro was somewhat productive in 26 games with the franchise, amassing 38 solo tackles and 11 sacks during his two-year stint. However, the veteran was frustrated about his role with the Browns and public comments about this led him to being sent home prior to the team’s season finale against the Steelers last year. He would be formally released by Cleveland in March.

Now entering his 10th season in the league, Clowney will join a promising Ravens front seven that includes the likes of Odafe Oweh, Roquan Smith, and David Ojabo.