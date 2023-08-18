Sam Howell named Commanders starting QB

The Washington Commanders have named Sam Howell their Week 1 starting quarterback. He was expected to get the job over the veteran Jacoby Brissett, but head coach Ron Rivera made it official with two preseason games to go. Howell will be Washington’s sixth different Week 1 starter in as many years.

Howell was part of last year’s loaded quarterback class that fell come draft day. After five quarterbacks were mocked in the first round, only Kenny Pickett was selected over the first two rounds. Howell dropped to No. 144 in the fifth round and has a chance to prove his doubters wrong.

Howell played for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC for three years. He appeared in 38 career games and threw for 10,283 yards with 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. Though not considered a true dual-threat quarterback, Howell added 1,009 yards and 17 more touchdowns on 369 career carries.

Howell and the Commanders will face the Baltimore Ravens this week during a rare preseason edition of Monday Night Football on Monday, August 21. They wrap the preseason facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26 and then turn their attention to opening up the regular season at home against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10.