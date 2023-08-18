Bengals vs. Falcons: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel South to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. It was a tough opening game for the Bengals as they lost 36-19 to the Green Bay Packers at home, while the Falcons beat the Miami Dolphins 19-3 on the road. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium will start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS Channel 12 in Cincinnati and WAGA Channel 5 in Atlanta.

Cincinnati Bengals

In the preseason opener, the Bengals lost handily, but did not play a majority of their starters. Joe Burrow will probably sit through all of the preseason as he recovers from the cal injury suffered at the beginning of training camp. Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning were the quarterbacks for Cincinnati and they were a combined 25-45 for 208 yards and two interceptions. None of the Bengals top receiving options played with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Irv Smith all sitting.

Which Bengals will play, expected inactives

TBD

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons did not play many starters in Week 1 of the preseason either. Their defense allowed just three points and forced three interception and one fumble. Logan Woodside played the entire game for the Falcons at quarterback and was 14-23 for 146 yards. Godwin Igwebuike was great in the run game as he had 13 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. There is a good chance that we see the Falcons play some starters in Week 2.

Which Falcons will play, expected inactives

TBD