Panthers vs. Giants: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Panthers and Giants will face off in Week 2 of NFL preseason on Friday. We take a look at who’s likely to see playing time.

By Ben Hall
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) shakes hands with quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium.&nbsp; Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Preseason Week 2 will continue Friday as we have the Carolina Panthers traveling North to take on the New York Giants. Both of these teams are 0-1 as the Panthers lost 27-0 to the Jets and the Giants lost 21-16 to the Detroit Lions. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers struggled in their first game as we saw Bryce Young play in his first professional game. He was 4-6 for 21 yards, so it wasn’t the best day for Young. The Panthers played a good amount of offensive starters, but they still went scoreless. Issues from their offensive line showed as they allowed five sacks. There is a good chance we see improvements from their offense in Week 2 as they’re so young.

New York Giants

It was a competitive loss for the Giants. They were winning 13-3 at halftime and were outscored 18-3 in the second half. The Giants didn't play many starters in Game 1, but likely will before the preseason ends. Tyrod Taylor got the start for New York and was finished after two series’. He was replaced by Tommy DeVito who played the rest of the game as he was 15-24 for 155 yards and a touchdowns and an interception.

