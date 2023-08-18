Bengals vs. Falcons: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Channel 12 in Cincinnati and WAGA Channel 5 in Atlanta.

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Bengals roster and the Falcons roster.

The Bengals were handled in their opening preseason matchup 36-19 by the Green Bay Packers, but they didn't play many starters. The Falcons got a 19-3 win where their defense stepped up in a big way against the Miami Dolphins. Joe Burrow will be out for all of the preseason, but it’s unknown what some of the other clear starters like Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon will do. The Falcons didn't play any starters in Week 1 of the preseason, but will likely in Week 2 for this matchup.

The Falcons are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -250 on the moneyline. The Bengals are a +205 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5, with the over installed at -108 and the under juiced to -112.

Bengals vs. Falcons

Date: Friday, August 18

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Bengals local broadcast: CBS Channel 12

Falcons local broadcast: WAGA Channel 5

Live stream: NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.