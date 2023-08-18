Panthers vs. Giants: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Carolina Panthers and New York Giants meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX46 in Charlotte and WNBC4 in New York City.

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Panthers roster and the Giants roster.

The Panthers and Giants both lost their opening preseason game. Carolina lost 27-0 to New York. Jets while the Giants lost 21-16 to the Detroit Lions. It was total opposites as the Panthers played all their starters for the first three drives, while the Giants didn't play many starters at all. We did get to see Jalen Hyatt for the Giants, but he was disappointed catching one pass for -4 yards on eight targets. I would expect to see Daniel Jones and some other starters in this Week 2 matchup for the Giants. It will also be fun to watch Bryce Young in his second start in the NFL as they offense continues to get used to each other.

The Giants are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -162 on the moneyline. The Panthers are a +136 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39, with the over at -108 and under at -112.

Panthers vs. Giants

Date: Friday, August 18

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Panthers local broadcast: FOX46

Giants local broadcast: WNBC4

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.