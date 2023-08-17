Report: Shannon Sharpe to appear on ESPN’s First Take during NFL season

NFL Hall of Famer and sports commentator Shannon Sharpe will regularly appear on ESPN’s First Take during the upcoming 2023 NFL season, per Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. He will appear on the morning debate show every Monday and Tuesday to clash with host Stephen A. Smith.

Sharpe’s sports media career spans back to 2004 when he joined the NFL Today crew for CBS Sports. He has gained even more notoriety for his voice and opinions in recent years for his role as co-host of FS1’s Undisputed with Skip Bayless. The show was set up in a similar fashion to First Take, where the two hosts would regularly debate sports topics and have heated arguments on air. While jovial in nature, there were multiple occasions of real tension between the two during their shows last year and that increased speculation over the NFL Hall of Famer eventually departing the show. That was confirmed earlier in the summer and he co-hosted his final show in June. It was recently announced that former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman would step in as his replacement.

A show featuring Sharpe and Smith yelling at each other over NFL topics should continue First Take’s legacy of over-the-top hot take television in the mornings on ESPN.