CJ Stroud to start in Texans’ second preseason game on Saturday

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud will once again get the start for the team’s preseason contest against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, per head coach DeMeco Ryans. This is the second straight preseason start for the No. 2 overall pick out of Ohio State as all signs have pointed towards him being named the starter for the regular season.

Stroud made his debut in last Saturday’s Thursday’s preseason opener against the Patriots, a game the Texans would go on to win 20-9. The rookie ran into some trouble right out the gate on the first drive as he was sacked for a 15-yard loss before being picked off on just his second pass attempt of the game. He would re-enter the exhibition for just one more series and finished his night with a stat line of 2-4 for 13 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.

Despite his struggles in his brief time during the preseason opener, Stroud has impressed during training camp and it is almost a foregone conclusion that he will win the starting position over the returning Davis Mills. We’ll see if he can move the chains more effectively in his second start on Saturday.