Full NFL Network schedule for Week 2 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting seven games this in Week 2 of NFL preseason from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20 for out-of-market viewers. Texans fans and fantasy managers will get another look at CJ Stroud as Houston takes on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Stroud, the second overall pick of 2023, struggled in his first preseason game, passing for 13 yards and an interception.
The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions, arguably the two teams with the biggest turnaround over the last two seasons, will face off on Saturday, as well. Both will have their sights firmly set on a postseason run this year. Check out the full schedule below.
If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.
All times listed are ET.
Browns vs. Eagles
Date: Thursday, August 17
Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m.
Browns TV: WEWS 5
Eagles TV: NBC 10
Moneyline odds: Eagles -192, Browns +160
Panthers vs. Giants
Date: Friday, August 18
Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m.
Panthers TV: FOX 46
Giants TV: WNBC4 NY
Moneyline odds: Giants -162, Panthers +136
Jaguars vs. Lions
Date: Saturday, August 19
Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m.
Jaguars TV: CBS 47/FOX 30
Lions TV: FOX 2
Moneyline odds: Jaguars -185, Lions +154
Dolphins vs. Texans
Date: Saturday, August 19
Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m.
Dolphins TV: WFOR 4 (CBS)
Texans TV: ABC 13
Moneyline odds: Texans -142, Dolphins +120
Bears vs. Colts
Date: Saturday, August 19
Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m.
Bears TV: FOX32
Colts TV: FOX 59
Moneyline odds: Colts -185, Bears +154
Cowboys vs. Seahawks
Date: Saturday, August 19
Kickoff Time: 10:00 p.m.
Cowboys TV: KTVT 11
Seahawks TV: KING 5
Moneyline odds: Seahawks -258, Cowboys +210
Saints vs. Chargers
Date: Sunday, August 20
Kickoff Time: 7:05 p.m.
Saints TV: FOX 8
Chargers TV: CBS 2
Moneyline odds: Saints -175, Chargers +145