Full NFL Network schedule for Week 2 of NFL preseason

NFL Network will be broadcasting seven games this in Week 2 of NFL preseason from Thursday, August 17 through Sunday, August 20 for out-of-market viewers. Texans fans and fantasy managers will get another look at CJ Stroud as Houston takes on the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. Stroud, the second overall pick of 2023, struggled in his first preseason game, passing for 13 yards and an interception.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Detroit Lions, arguably the two teams with the biggest turnaround over the last two seasons, will face off on Saturday, as well. Both will have their sights firmly set on a postseason run this year. Check out the full schedule below.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL Network app, and through NFL Gamepass. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription for these. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games.

All times listed are ET.

Browns vs. Eagles

Date: Thursday, August 17

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m.

Browns TV: WEWS 5

Eagles TV: NBC 10

Moneyline odds: Eagles -192, Browns +160

Panthers vs. Giants

Date: Friday, August 18

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m.

Panthers TV: FOX 46

Giants TV: WNBC4 NY

Moneyline odds: Giants -162, Panthers +136

Jaguars vs. Lions

Date: Saturday, August 19

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m.

Jaguars TV: CBS 47/FOX 30

Lions TV: FOX 2

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -185, Lions +154

Dolphins vs. Texans

Date: Saturday, August 19

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m.

Dolphins TV: WFOR 4 (CBS)

Texans TV: ABC 13

Moneyline odds: Texans -142, Dolphins +120

Bears vs. Colts

Date: Saturday, August 19

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m.

Bears TV: FOX32

Colts TV: FOX 59

Moneyline odds: Colts -185, Bears +154

Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Date: Saturday, August 19

Kickoff Time: 10:00 p.m.

Cowboys TV: KTVT 11

Seahawks TV: KING 5

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -258, Cowboys +210

Saints vs. Chargers

Date: Sunday, August 20

Kickoff Time: 7:05 p.m.

Saints TV: FOX 8

Chargers TV: CBS 2

Moneyline odds: Saints -175, Chargers +145