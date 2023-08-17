NFL preseason schedule: Best games to watch in Week 2 of the preseason

After an exciting first week of preseason action, the second week of the preseason kicks off on Thursday when the Cleveland Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Here are some of our favorite games from the second week of the preseason.

Dolphins @ Texans, 4 p.m., Aug. 19 — NFL Network

After a disappointing preseason debut, C.J. Stroud will be back under center for the Texans against a postseason team from last year. Neither Skylar Thompson nor Mike White impressed in Week 1 of the preseason, but should get more good looks against a rebuilding Texans team. Outside of the quarterbacks, one of the biggest things to watch will be the continued breakout of tight end Tank Dell, who had 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, and could be in line for a solid role as a TE2 behind Dalton Schultz.

Buccaneers @ Jets, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 19 — Local, NFL+

While the Jets have figured out what they’re doing at quarterback, they still have plenty of unanswered questions to figure out in the preseason. How does Dalvin Cook fit into the offense? Which receiver will emerge in Garrett Wilson’s absence? Will their offensive line figure it out? As for the Buccaneers, the battle between quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, John Wolford, and Kyle Trask will be worth the price of admission.

The 49ers quarterback competition is the story of the preseason. While Brock Purdy has a lock on the starting job, he likely won’t play in the preseason, meaning Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen all have a golden opportunity to prove themselves to the 49ers or another one of the 31 other teams. Lance was inconsistent in Week 1 of the preseason, but will likely get another long runaway against the Broncos. On the other side, Russell Wilson had a solid preseason opener passing but struggled in his ability to avoid sacks, which was a big bugaboo for him last season. We’ll see if he’ll be able to cut down on that against the Niners.

2023 NFL TV schedule, Week 2

Thursday, August 17

Browns @ Eagles, 7:30 p.m. — NFL Network

Friday, August 18

Panthers @ Giants, 7 p.m. — NFL Network

Bengals @ Falcons, 7:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Saturday, August 19

Jaguars @ Lions, 1 p.m. — NFL Network

Dolphins @ Texans, 4 p.m. — NFL Network

Bills @ Steelers, 6:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Bears @ Colts, 7 p.m. — NFL Network

Buccaneers @ Jets, 7:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Patriots @ Packers, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Titans @ Vikings, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Chiefs @ Cardinals, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Broncos @ 49ers, 8:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Raiders @ Rams, 9 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Cowboys @ Seahawks, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Sunday, August 20

Saints @ Chargers, 7:05 p.m. — NFL Network

Monday, August 21

Ravens @ Commanders, 8 p.m. — ESPN