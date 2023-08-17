Full schedule for Week 2 of NFL Preseason

The NFL preseason rolls along with the Week 2 slate from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Monday, Aug. 21. After a handful of notable performances in Week 1 resulted in some early, perhaps premature takeaways, the second week of preseason action should help solidify some realistic expectations for the coming year.

Last week, Derek Carr’s debut with the New Orleans Saints went off without a hitch as they fended off the Kansas City Chiefs 26-24 in a wildly entertaining back-and-forth. Carr went 6-for-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown in his lone series of the afternoon. As for his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-7 in what was the Aidan O’Connell show. The rookie fourth-rounder went 15-for-18 for 141 yards and a touchdown with a 117.8 passer rating.

O’Connell proved to be the lone rookie signal-caller to debut with an efficient performance, as Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson all had up-and-down showings with their respective teams. However, another week of preseason actions offers an opportunity to iron out the kinks before the regular season begins.

Below is the full Week 2 preseason schedule, with all times listed in ET.

Week 2 preseason schedule

Thursday, August 17

Browns @ Eagles, 7:30 p.m. — NFL Network

Friday, August 18

Panthers @ Giants, 7 p.m. — NFL Network

Bengals @ Falcons, 7:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Saturday, August 19

Jaguars @ Lions, 1 p.m. — NFL Network

Dolphins @ Texans, 4 p.m. — NFL Network

Bills @ Steelers, 6:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Bears @ Colts, 7 p.m. — NFL Network

Buccaneers @ Jets, 7:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Patriots @ Packers, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Titans @ Vikings, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Chiefs @ Cardinals, 8 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Broncos @ 49ers, 8:30 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Raiders @ Rams, 9 p.m. — Local, NFL+

Cowboys @ Seahawks, 10 p.m. — NFL Network

Sunday, August 20

Saints @ Chargers, 7:05 p.m. — NFL Network

Monday, August 21

Ravens @ Commanders, 8 p.m. — ESPN