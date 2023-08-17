Browns vs. Eagles: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in the first game of Week 2 in the preseason. This is the second game for the Eagles and the third for the Browns as they also played in the NFL Hall of Fame Game. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Cleveland Browns

This week, the Browns lost to the Washington Commanders 17-15. They played a number of starters including Deshaun Watson. The starters struggled for Cleveland as the Browns scored just two points in the first quarter and it was a safety forced by the defense. They outscored the Commanders 13-3 in the second half, but it wasn't enough.

Which Browns will play, expected inactives

TBD

Washington Commanders

The Commanders starters and second-stringers played decent as they scored 14 points in the first half. Sam Howell went 9 for 12, throwing for 77 yards and a touchdown which was encouraging for them. Chris Rodriguez is another name to watch for as the once highly touted running back fell to them late in the NFL Draft. He had five carries for 39 yards and will give Antonio Gibson competition for the RB2 role moving forward.

Which Commanders will play, expected inactives

TBD