Browns vs. Eagles: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network for the national audience. It will also air locally on News 5 ABC in Cleveland, and News 10 NBC in Philadelphia.

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Browns roster and the Eagles roster.

Both teams lost their Week 1 NFL preseason matchup in a tight game. This was actually the second Browns game as they played in the NFL Hall of Fame game. We saw a number of starters for the Browns last week as Deshaun Watson, Elijah Moore, David Njoku, and a few other set starters. The Eagles did not play many starters however. Heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason, I would expect to see Hurts play one or two series’ with a few of his receiving options.

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -185 on the moneyline. The Browns are a +154 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38 at -110.

Browns vs. Eagles

Date: Thursday, August 17

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Browns local broadcast: WEWS 5

Eagles local broadcast: NBC 10

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.