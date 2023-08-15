 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ravens TE Mark Andrews body slams Commanders defender sparking scuffle [VIDEO]

We discuss the physical altercation between the Ravens and Commanders at Tuesday’s joint practice.

By Teddy Ricketson
Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens participates in a drill during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 27, 2023 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was frustrated after dropping a pass in a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday. The clip shows quarterback Lamar Jackson targeting Andrews toward the sideline. The pass was knocked away, then Washington Commanders Danny Johnson picked up the ball. Andrews slams him to the ground, starting a fight between the two squads.

Tension was already high between the two squads as Emmanuel Forbes and Tylan Wallace scuffled earlier in the day. While these joint practices can give teams a better sense of how prepared they are, they often lead to overstimulated moments, word exchanging, and then tempers boiling over, resulting in clips like these.

These teams will have the chance to squash any beef when they meet up for their next preseason game. They are scheduled to play on Monday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN in a rare preseason edition of Monday Night Football.

