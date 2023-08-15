Ravens TE Mark Andrews body slams Commanders defender sparking scuffle [VIDEO]

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was frustrated after dropping a pass in a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday. The clip shows quarterback Lamar Jackson targeting Andrews toward the sideline. The pass was knocked away, then Washington Commanders Danny Johnson picked up the ball. Andrews slams him to the ground, starting a fight between the two squads.

Mark Andrews body slams Danny Johnson. Coaches brought teams in for huddle to cool off after this pic.twitter.com/ANE05cfRom — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 15, 2023

Tension was already high between the two squads as Emmanuel Forbes and Tylan Wallace scuffled earlier in the day. While these joint practices can give teams a better sense of how prepared they are, they often lead to overstimulated moments, word exchanging, and then tempers boiling over, resulting in clips like these.

These teams will have the chance to squash any beef when they meet up for their next preseason game. They are scheduled to play on Monday, August 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN in a rare preseason edition of Monday Night Football.