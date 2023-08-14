Report: Zack Martin, Cowboys agree to two-year, $36 million deal

The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin have agreed to a two-year contract worth $36 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran guard had been holding out of training camp and missed the team’s preseason opener against the Jaguars on Saturday.

Set to make less than his peers even as one of the more dominant interior lineman in the entire league, Martin sought to restructure his contract with the organization. Reports surfaced on July 19 that the veteran would be a training camp holdout if there was no resolution to the contract dispute and that’s exactly what happened when the Cowboys’ camp kicked off less than a week later. There is a $50,000 fine for each day of training camp missed and as of Sunday, Martin had reached $1 million in fines. With the contract dispute now settled, Dallas will have a cornerstone piece of its offense back in the fold.

Through 10 seasons, Martin has built a Hall of Fame resume as one of the most dominant guards in the entire league. He has six First-team All-Pro selections for his career as well as eight Pro Bowl nods. This year, he became the first guard since 2003 to be receive a 99 rating in EA Sports’ Madden video game.