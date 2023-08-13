49ers vs. Raiders: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders will wrap up Week 1 of preseason action when they meet on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET in Las Vegas, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are favored by 3.5 points with an over/under of 35.5 total points.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers went 2-1 in the preseason last year, and over the next few weeks will boast one of the more intriguing quarterback battles to watch throughout the league. Presumed starer Brock Purdy is unlikely to suit up on Sunday, which means it’s time for Trey Lance, Sam Darnold, and Brandon Allen to make their mark. All three are looking to make their respective case as the QB2 in San Francisco.

Which 49ers will play, expected inactives

Purdy is going to get the day off on Sunday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said that it will be Trey Lance getting the start and Sam Darnold taking over for the second half.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan tells KNBR that QB Trey Lance will start Sunday vs the #Raiders in the preseason opener. Sam Darnold will play in the second half and Brock Purdy won’t play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2023

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders went a perfect 4-0 in the preseason last year, but the magic through those four games didn’t carry over into an underwhelming regular season that concluded with a 6-11 record. Though the offense has been re-tooled, chances are we won’t see too many snaps, if any at all, from the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams, and others.

The key development to watch is how the secondary plays out, as Las Vegas is expected to run with two new outside corners in recent signee Marcus Peters, and potentially rookie defensive back Jakorian Bennett, who has been showing out through camp.

Which Raiders will play, expected inactives

McDaniels said players who got a lot of reps last two days may not get as many in Sunday’s game. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) August 11, 2023

With these two teams facing off in practice, they will likely rest their starters in the actual preseason game.