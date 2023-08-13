Chiefs vs. Saints: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints will kick off Sunday’s action of preseason football when they meet on Aug. 13 at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET in New Orleans, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are favored by 3 points with an over/under of 37.5 total points.

Kansas City Chiefs

The reigning Super Bowl champions went 2-1 during the preseason last year, having won back-to-back games after dropping their opener against the Bears. While it’s hard for backups and relatively inexperienced players to carve out an impactful role on this offense, second-year wide receiver Justyn Ross has reportedly been turning heads throughout training camp. Keep an eye on him throughout the postseason as a potential new weapon for Patrick Mahomes.

Which Chiefs will play, expected inactives

Andy Reid confirmed that each quarterback will play on Sunday, meaning we will see Patrick Mahomes in action. A handful of key position players like Isiah Pacheco and Kadarius Toney will not suit up.

Coach Reid says that each quarterback will play a quarter on Sunday.



Isiah Pacheco, Tershawn Wharton, Jody Fortson, Kadarius Toney and L’Jarius Sneed will not play against the Saints. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 11, 2023

New Orleans Saints

The Saints went 1-2 in the preseason last year and enter the 2023 season with a re-tooled offense, most notably at quarterback and in the backfield. Newly added quarterback Derek Carr is expected to make his Saints debut Sunday when he starts against his old divisional rivals, though chances are it will be in a limited number of series. Keep an eye out for a reportedly real battle at the QB2 spot between Jameis Winston and fourth-rounder Jake Haener, who has reportedly been impressive throughout camp.

Which Saints will play, expected inactives

TBD