49ers vs. Raiders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will air on the NFL Network. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the 49ers roster and the Raiders roster.

As the 49ers embark on a campaign to return to the Super Bowl, they’ll enter the preseason with an intriguing conundrum at quarterback. While the expectation is that Brock Purdy will be the starter, the debate over whether Trey Lance or Sam Darnold should handle backup duties remains at the forefront. Both those two should get some run in the preseason, and in the case of Lance, it could come as a prelude toward improving his stock ahead of the trade deadline.

The running back room for the Raiders will be the key narrative to follow as the Silver and Black begin their preseason schedule. With Josh Jacobs still holding out, Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, and Brandon Bolden will likely work in tandem for Las Vegas’ by-committee approach. However, if one or the other puts on a stronger showing over the next few weeks, it could shake up the depth chart in the backfield, at least until the Jacobs situation is resolved.

The 49ers are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -180 on the moneyline. The Raiders are a +150 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

49ers vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, Aug. 13

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

49ers local broadcast: KPIX 5 (CBS)

Raiders local broadcast: FOX 5

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.