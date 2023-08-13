How to watch Sunday, August 13 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

To wrap up Week 1 in the preseason, we will see two games televised on NFL Network Sunday, August 13. The two games we’ll see is the Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders. While it’s preseason, it is still great to have live NFL football back.

The 49ers have a quarterback battle that we will see through the training camp and preseason. Brock Purdy and Trey Lance will battle it out for QB1 and I’d imagine we see them both getting snaps. Purdy hasn’t had any arm troubles through camp, so it could be a real battle through camp. The Raiders are in a new era with Jimmy Garoppolo. In the preseason, Michael Mayer will be a name to watch for.

The Chiefs have a number of wide receiver weapons to watch for. Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore are two guys that we will see out there for Kansas City who should make a real impact during the regular season. In New Orleans, they went strong on the defensive side of the ball in the NFL Draft. Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey are two guys to watch for this year in the preseason as they improve.

Chiefs vs. Saints

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Chiefs TV: KSHB-TV (NBC 41)

Saints TV: WVUE-DT (FOX 8)

Moneyline odds: Saints -125, Chiefs +105

49ers vs. Raiders

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

49ers TV: KPIX-TV (CBS 5)

Raiders TV: KVVU-TV (Fox 5)

Moneyline odds: 49ers -192, Raiders +160

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.