5 ft. 6 Cowboys RB Deuce Vaughn scores TD vs. Jaguars in Week 1 of the NFL preseason [VIDEO]

Height is often a concerning metric when evaluating potential NFL talent. Players seem to be getting taller, faster and stronger which casts doubt on those that don’t, pun intended, measure up. Kansas State RB was scrutinized in the pre-draft process for being 5 ft. 6 and 176 lbs. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and scored a touchdown in his NFL debut.

Vaughn spent three years playing for the Wildcats. He played in 37 career games and carried the ball 651 times for 3,604 yards. Vaughn scored 34 touchdowns and added 1,280 more yards and nine more scores through the air. What he lacks in height, he makes up for in reliability, speed and his ability to quickly change direction.

At the time of his touchdown, Vaughn had eight carries for 50 yards and the score. He has brought in all three of his targets for six additional yards. Vaughn isn’t running with the starters but is trying to cement himself as the backup behind Tony Pollard. He will compete for the job with Malik Davis, Ronald Jones and Rico Dowdle.