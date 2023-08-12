DJ Moore takes screen pass from Justin Fields to the house vs. Titans [VIDEO]

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore, who was part of the package the team got in dealing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, showed off his impressive speed right away in preseason action against the Tennessee Titans. Moore took a screen pass from quarterback Justin Fields 62 yards to the house, providing fans a glimpse of what’s to come this season.

The Bears won just three games last season, finishing the season with the worst record in the league. WR Moore is a major addition to their receiving corps, filled out by Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and tight end Cole Kmet. Moore had 888 receiving yards with the Panthers last year, more than Claypool and Mooney had combined last season.

Chicago continues to build around quarterback Justin Fields, whose rushing talents have separated him from his peers. With a breakaway target that can create separation like Moore, though, the Bears’ passing offense will see a significant upgrade.

The Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.