Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson throws interception on second pass vs. Bills [VIDEO]

Houston Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud threw an interception on his first drive in the NFL in preseason play, and his fellow division mate from the Indianapolis Colts got a similar welcome against the Buffalo Bills. Anthony Richardson, who was taken with the fourth overall pick, tossed an interception on his second pass in preseason play. Take a look.

Welcome to the NFL, Anthony Richardson ‍



The Colts rookie got picked off on his second pass vs. Buffalo.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/EOPSFGl3Ht — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 12, 2023

It was a hurried pass from Richardson, who had accuracy issues throughout his time at Florida. He was drafted for his athletic ability and physical build, as many NFL executives and coaches believe he could be a dynamic running threat. Eventually, he’s going to have to be able to throw the ball with accuracy. While Buffalo did get pressure here to force a bad throw off Richardson’s back foot, the rookie has to be able to make a smarter decision here.

We’ll see if Richardson can recover after an early mistake.