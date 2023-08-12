Eagles vs. Ravens: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET while airing on NFL Network.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by 6 points with an over/under of 35.5 total points.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles went 1-2 in the preseason last year, making them 1-4 overall in two preseason stints with head coach Nick Sirianni.

Last year, QB Jalen Hurts only played in the last preseason game. Many key players didn’t play at all in the 2022 preseason. The Eagles could deploy the same strategy in 2023.

Which Eagles will play, expected inactives

TBD

Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens went 3-0 in the preseason last year. In fact, Baltimore has not lost a preseason game since 2015.

QB Lamar Jackson and most of his fellow starters did not see any preseason action in 2022, and that could be the case this time around as well.

Which Ravens will play, expected inactives

Head coach John Harbaugh has indicated that none of the Ravens’ established starters will suit up for their preseason opener. He did say that some of the younger starters would suit up, meaning there’s a possibility that we could get a brief look at rookie first-round wide receiver Zay Flowers.