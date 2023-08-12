Jaguars vs. Cowboys: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on August 12 and the game will air on KTVT11 in Dallas and CBS47/FOX30 in Jacksonville.

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Cowboys’ roster and the Jaguars’ roster.

This is the opening game for both teams this preseason, so it’s doubtful any starters will play significant time, if at all. Though neither coach has indicated that one way or another yet, so it’s really just speculation.

The Jags are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are a +114 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.