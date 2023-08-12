Chargers vs. Rams: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on the NFL Network. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Chargers roster and the Rams roster.

While the Chargers starters are established for the regular season, Los Angeles’ preseason campaign offers the opportunity to get a glimpse at a few notable rookies that were added in the NFL Draft. Wide receiver Quentin Johnston could quickly carve out a role for himself in the passing attack, while Heisman finalist Max Duggan has a chance to put some pressure on Easton Stick for the backup quarterback job.

After an injury-riddled season put a wrench in their campaign from a season ago, staying healthy will be paramount for the Rams to succeed in 2023. With that said, you shouldn’t hold your breath on seeing the likes of Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, or Aaron Donald playing meaningful snaps on Saturday.

However, the backup quarterback position battle could be intriguing after the Rams signed Brett Rypien and drafted Stetson Bennett from the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Expect these two to battle head-to-head for the QB2 role in Los Angeles throughout the preseason.

The Chargers are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Rams are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 32.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Chargers vs. Rams

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Chargers local broadcast: CBS 2

Rams local broadcast: ABC 7

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.