Eagles vs. Ravens: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on August 12 and the game will air on NBC 10 in Philidelphia and NBC 11 in Baltimore. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Eagles’ roster and the Ravens’ roster.

This will be the first matchup for either team this preseason, so don’t expect any big names like Jalen Hurts or Lamar Jackson to take the field for very long, if at all. Though that’s all just speculation at this point since neither team’s coach has come out and said their decision for personnel in this contest.

The Ravens are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -166 on the moneyline. The Eagles are a +140 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Eagles vs. Ravens

Date: August 12

Start time: 7 p.m. E.T.

Eagles local broadcast: NBC 10

Ravens local broadcast: NBC 11

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.