Jets vs. Panthers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The New York Jets and Carolina Panthers meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on August 12 and the game will air on WCBS in New York and FOX46 in Charlotte.

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Jets’ roster and the Panthers’ roster.

The New York Jets opened up the preseason in the Hall of Fame Game last week against the Cleveland Browns, losing that game 21-16. Pretty much every relevant player who will make an impact during the regular season sat out that game, including Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers. There’s been no indication of if they will play or not in this game yet. Since it’s Carolina’s first game of the preseason, most starters will likely be on the bench for them, but we may see Bryce Young take the field to get his first taste of NFL action, though that’s just speculation at this point.

The Jets are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Panthers are a +114 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Jets vs. Panthers

Date: Saturday, Aug. 12

Start time: 4 p.m. E.T.

Jets local broadcast: WCBS

Panthers local broadcast: FOX46

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.