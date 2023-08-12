Titans vs. Bears: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Soldier Field in Chicago. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on August 12.

The game will air on WKRN in Nashville and FOX32 in Chicago. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Titans' roster and the Bears' roster.

Since this is the first preseason game for either team, it’s probably safe to say none of the confirmed starters or high-level draft picks are projected to play a significant role in this one for either team. But at this point, neither coach has confirmed anything about who is and who is not playing, so that’s really just speculation.

The Bears are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -166 on the moneyline. The Titans are a +140 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 34.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Titans vs. Bears

Date: August 12

Start time: 1 p.m. E.T.

Titans local broadcast: WKRN

Bears local broadcast: FOX 32

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.