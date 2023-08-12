How to watch Saturday, August 12 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

NFL Network will be airing four games on Saturday, August 12 which will be the most of the week. The NFL preseason is here and it’s good to be able to watch some football as a tune up before the regular season comes next month. The four games we will see on Saturday are Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, and Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams.

In the Titans vs. Bears game, we should be watching the quarterback battle for the Titans. I think we’ll see a lot of Malik Willis and Will Levis. I doubt we’ll see DeAndre Hopkins play, but they may want to see him out there for one or two series’ while playing for his new team. The Bears have a new look offensively as well and we may see a few series’ from their starters as well.

The Jets likely won't play Aaron Rodgers, but they’ve said we will see a ton of Zach Wilson. It will be interesting to see him after spending some time next to Aaron Rodgers. Their offense may see a few snaps from guys like Allen Lazard and Corey Davis, but Will McDonald IV will be who everybody is ready to see. Of course, we will be watching Bryce Young for the Panthers. Many people will be tuned into see the rookie’s first pro snaps even if it’s just the preseason.

The Ravens and Eagles game will be a lot of reserves and position battles to watch for. I don’t expect to see Lamar Jackson for the Ravens, but it will be exciting watching the battle for the final wide receiver spot and left guard as well. The Eagles have some young, fun players to watch for including Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, Sydney Brown, and Kelly Ringo. Watch for

Titans vs. Bears

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Titans TV: WKRN-TV (ABC 2)

Bears TV: WFLD (Fox 32)

Moneyline odds: Bears -180, Titans +150

Jets vs. Panthers

Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Jets TV: WCBS-TV (CBS 2)

Panthers TV: FOX 46

Moneyline odds: Panthers -175, Jets +145

Eagles vs. Ravens

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Eagles TV: WCAU (NBC 10)

Ravens TV: WBAL-TV (NBC 11)

Moneyline odds: Ravens -205, Eagles +170

Chargers vs. Rams

Kickoff Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Chargers TV: KCBS-TV (CBS 2)

Rams TV: KABC-TV (ABC 7)

Moneyline odds: Rams -162, Chargers +136

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.