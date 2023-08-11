Packers QB Jordan Love throws touchdown on second drive of preseason opener [VIDEO]

The Jordan Love hype machine with the Green Bay Packers has been building throughout the offseason and Packers fans may have just gotten a glimpse into the future.

On the second drive of Friday’s preseason opener vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Love hit Romeo Doubs on a 12-yard touchdown to put the Pack up 7-0. This could be the first of many touchdowns for this young pair in Green Bay.

Love was productive through the first two drives of the exhibition, going 7-10 for 46 yards and the touchdown you just saw above. On the first drive, he nearly hit Christian Watson for a long gain before it was batted down by a Bengals defender. Rookie backup Sean Clifford is now taking snaps for Green Bay, meaning Love’s night is already over.

There has been anticipation for the 2020 first-round pick to play meaningful snaps for the Packers and he’s finally getting his opportunity with the departure of Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. He has been impressive so far in Packers training camp and that was put on display with his performance on Friday.