Bills S Damar Hamlin expected to play in Saturday’s preseason game vs. Colts

We discuss the report that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to play in the team’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts.

By Teddy Ricketson
Reid Ferguson #69 of the Buffalo Bills walks to the field while wearing a 3 patch honoring teammate Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is expected to return to the football field on Saturday, August 12, against the Indianapolis Colts. While Hamlin has been back on the practice field, this will be his first game action since the near-fatal injury he sustained as Buffalo took on the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2 earlier this year.

Hamlin was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 14 games as a rookie and finished with two solo tackles and two passes defended on the season. Hamlin played more of a prominent role in 2022 for the Bills’ defense. He played in 15 games and tallied 91 tackles, including 63 solo and 28 assisted tackles. Hamlin had 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two more passes defended.

Hamlin suffered a very rare injury on the football field. The official term is commotion cordis, and it refers to something hitting an athlete’s chest directly over the heart. It can cause cardiac arrest and ventricular fibrillation. In Hamlin’s case, another player’s helmet happened to hit him in the exact spot it needed to cause this condition. Once he recovered in the hospital, Hamlin was vocal about this injury not ending his NFL story, and he was motivated by his returning to the field. He is expected to get that chance on Saturday afternoon, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET.

