Davante Adams exits practice with leg injury

Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams took a big hit early on in joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. He ended up heading back to the locker room with an apparent leg injury:

Davante Adams, limping slightly with what appears to be a right leg injury, leaving the @Raiders practice field for locker room. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) August 11, 2023

We likely won’t get any news on the severity of Adams’ leg injury, as Adams wasn’t likely to play in their first preseason game this Sunday against the 49ers anyway. Of course, if Adams were to miss any time during the regular season it would be a huge blow to the Raiders chances to win games.

Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow would be the No. 1 and 2 receivers if Adams missed time. Both would get a fantasy bump, while Jimmy Garoppolo would get a big deduction in fantasy upside.

Adams had 180 targets in his first season with the Raiders, turning those into 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns. That touchdown number led all wide receivers, while he ranked third in yards and sixth in receptions.