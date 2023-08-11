Broncos vs. Cardinals: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Denver Broncos will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason on August 11. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game will air on each city’s local stations, and on NFL Network.

Denver Broncos

The Sean Payton era is underway for the Broncos as he will try to get the franchise pointed back into the right direction after a disaster of a 2022 season. Payton confirmed this week that starters like quarterback Russell Wilson will play during the preseason, albeit with limited snaps. Considering the dysfunction the team immediately experienced at the start of last season, organization and getting everyone on the same page will be the top priority.

Which Broncos will play, expected inactives

Payton confirmed this week that starters like quarterback Russell Wilson will play during the preseason, albeit with limited snaps. Look for third-string QB Ben DiNucci to see plenty of action for the Broncos in this contest. One would also expect starting running back Javonte Williams to see limited action given that he’s returning from an ACL tear. Expect training camp risers like Tyler Badie to get plenty of work tonight.

Sean Payton on the Starters playing in the Preseason pic.twitter.com/HNjIJtAbkS — DNVR Broncos (@DNVR_Broncos) August 5, 2023

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are also under new leadership heading into the new season with Jonathan Gannon serving as the new head coach. Also trying to get the team in sync before the start of the regular season, Gannon has said that his starters will get preseason reps on a case-by-case basis.

Which Cardinals will play, expected inactives

With franchise quarterback Kyler Murray still working his way back from an ACL tear near the end of last season, veteran backup Colt McCoy will most likely be the Week 1 starter in Arizona. That means he will most likely receive a limited number of snaps in the preseason, meaning we’ll see plenty of rookie QB Clayton Tune under center for tonight’s openrr. With DeAndre Hopkins gone, there will be extra attention paid to the Cards’ wide receiver depth. The likes of Greg Dortch, Daniel Arias, and Kaden Davis will be names to watch on Friday and throughout the preseason.