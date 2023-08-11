Steelers vs. Bucs: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Friday, August 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air locally on WFLA 8 in Tampa, and KDKA 2 in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers enter a fresh campaign after dealing with some bumps in the road last season. Kenny Pickett is heading into his second NFL season, but will start his first full one as the team’s QB1. With Pickett’s preseason action likely limited, look for backups Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to run the offense.

Which Steelers will play, expected inactives

Head coach Mike Tomlin is not worried about last year’s injuries to Najee Harris and TJ Watt happening again this year. If they are healthy, he plans to play his starters in the first preseason game.

Mike Tomlin on his approach to playing starters in the preseason: "I lean toward playing, in general. ... if we're going to box, we have to spar." — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 9, 2023

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers had some very big shoes to fill this offseason at quarterback. Tom Brady is retired, so enter former No. 1 overall draft pick Baker Mayfield to run Tampa’s system. It’s unlikely that we’ll see Mayfield a ton during the three-game preseason stretch, but there will be some spirited competition from the two remaining backup QBs on the roster — Kyle Trask and John Wolford.

Which Bucs will play, expected inactives

Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback battle is one of their most important during training camp. For now, Baker Mayfield will start the team’s first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, August 11. Kyle Trask will start the second game. This doesn’t mean the quarterback not starting doesn’t take the field in the preseason game, but we at least know who is expected to take the field first.