Falcons vs. Dolphins: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to play the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason on August 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The game will air locally on WFOR Channel 4 (Miami) and WAGA Channel 5 (Atlanta).

Atlanta Falcons

It’s been a rebuilding offseason for the Falcons, so they certainly will have an entertaining team to put on the field in the coming weeks. Desmond Ridder has taken full command of the starting quarterback job heading into his second NFL campaign, which means that he might not be seen much until Falcons’ Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Backups Taylor Heinicke and Logan Woodside should play a majority of the preseason snaps.

Rookie first-round pick Bijan Robinson will likely sit most of Friday’s game, which should lead to second-year Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier getting a bulk of the carries.

Which Falcons will play, expected inactives

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will be resting most of their starters for this Week 1 affair, but they are blessed with a plethora of talent throughout the depth chart that will help kick off their preseason on a high note. Offensively, rookie RB DeVon Achane should get some attempts, while veteran QBs Mike White and Skylar Thompson will split reps under center.

Which Dolphins will play, expected inactives

