Giants vs. Lions: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The New York Giants will travel to play the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the NFL preseason on August 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will air on WNBC4 in New York City and WJBK2 in Detroit.

New York Giants

The Giants have been marveling over rookie third-round draft pick Jalin Hyatt in training camp. His speed and polished route-running ability have already helped bump him up the depth chart, but Friday will be the Tennessee product’s first opportunity to prove it in an NFL game setting. With other stars of the Giants offense sitting out, look for veteran backups like RB Matt Breida, TE Daniel Bellinger and QB Tyrod Taylor to kick things off in Week 1 of the preseason.

Which Giants will play, expected inactives

TBD

Detroit Lions

While there’s no official word until kickoff, the Lions are expected to sit most of their starting unit, as well. They’ve acquired some talented draft picks, and have already made it known that a few of their newcomers in particular will play significant roles in the regular season. Those rookies include RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta and QB Hendon Hooker. Head coach Dan Campbell might sneak a few debut carries for Gibbs, but don’t hold your breath, as he’s locked in to be the team’s primary playmaker out of the backfield once the regular season begins. Hooker’s dealing with a knee issue, so LaPorta might wind up seeing the most game action of the three against New York.

Which Lions will play, expected inactives

TBD