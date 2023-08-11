Packers vs. Bengals: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Green Bay Packers will travel to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason on August 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The game will air on each city’s local stations, and on NFL Network.

Green Bay Packers

It will be quite a different look for the Packers this year. In the last few seasons, it’s been Jordan Love suiting up at quarterback for Week 1 of the preseason while Aaron Rodgers wore a headset and watched on the Green Bay sideline. With Rodgers moving on to the New York Jets this summer, the Packers will begin a new era.

Which Packers will play, expected inactives

Love is expected to be the quarterback when the regular season rolls around. It remains to be seen how much playing time he will get in the preseason, but the QB revealed that he will get a couple of series in against the Bengals on Friday night.

Jordan Love said today the plan is for him to get a couple series against the Bengals on Friday night. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 9, 2023

Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have been bitten by the injury bug already during training camp. Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf issue that will likely cause him to miss multiple weeks of the regular season. As Burrow continues to heal up for a potential return in the early stages of the Bengals’ campaign, it will be Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning and Reid Sinnett competing for reps this preseason.

Which Bengals will play, expected inactives

TBD