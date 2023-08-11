Commanders vs. Browns: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on WRC Channel 4 (Washington) and WEWS 5 (Cleveland). Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Commanders roster and the Browns roster.

The Commanders are a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -115 on the moneyline. The Browns are a -105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over and under both priced at -110.

Commanders vs. Browns

Date: 8/11/23

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Commanders local broadcast: NBC 4

Browns local broadcast: WEWS 5

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.