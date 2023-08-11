Steelers vs. Bucs: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on WFLA 8 in Tampa, and KDKA2 in Pittsburgh. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Steelers roster and Buccaneers roster.

The Steelers are coming off a 9-8 season, and are prepared to make a return to the playoffs under head coach Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh has made improvements to its roster this offseason, bringing in quality veterans such as wide receiver Allen Robinson II and offensive guard Isaac Seumalo to help out second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Defensively, veteran star cornerback Patrick Peterson joins the Steelers secondary unit.

The Steelers are a three-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -130 on the moneyline. The Buccaneers are a +110 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39 with the over and under both priced at -110.

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Date: 8/11/23

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Steelers local broadcast: CBS 2

Bucs local broadcast: WFLA 8 (NBC)

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.