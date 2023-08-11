Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Miami Gardens in Miami, FL. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on WAGA 5 in Atlanta, while WFOR 4 will air the game locally in Miami. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Falcons roster and Dolphins roster for 2023.

The Falcons have rebuilt their offense, but they still have a ways to go before they’re playoff contenders again. They brought in the best running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class Bijan Robinson, but still have some kinks to work out with their passing offense, (which ranked second-to-last in 2022.)

The Falcons are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Dolphins are a +114 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over priced at -112 and the under priced at -108.

Falcons vs. Dolphins

Date: 8/11/23

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Falcons local broadcast: WAGA 5 (Atlanta)

Dolphins local broadcast: WFOR 4 (Miami)

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.