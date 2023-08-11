Giants vs. Lions: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on WNBC4 in New York City and WJBK2 in Detroit. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Giants roster and the Lions roster.

The Giants are coming off a 9-7-1 season, and NFC Wild Card win in 2022. They’ve experienced a lot of hubbub over granting quarterback Daniel Jones a four-year contract extension, and putting two-time Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley on the backburner. This will likely be sorted out as the 2023 season moves along, (or not). For now, New York’s recent draft picks will get some good exposure. Jalin Hyatt, the team’s third-round selection from Tennessee is a safe bet for some preseason highlights. But at the rate that he’s performing in camp, the Giants might try to be cautious.

The Lions will likely rest some of their starters, paving the way for veteran backups David Montgomery and Teddy Bridgewater to record some early points. Head coach Dan Campbell implied to reporters that the joint practices with the Giants should be enough for the starters:

Dan Campbell implies that the two practices with the Giants will be good enough work that he won't play most of his top players in Friday's preseason opener. Assume the same will apply for the Giants. And assume Daboll won't reveal that plan today. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 9, 2023

The Giants are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -142 on the moneyline. The Lions are a +120 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5 with the over priced at -112 and the under priced at -108.

Giants vs. Lions

Date: 8/11/23

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: WNBC4 NY

Lions local broadcast: FOX 2

Live stream: NFL+

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.