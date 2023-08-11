Broncos vs. Cardinals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on KTVD 20 in Denver, and KPNX 12 in Arizona. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Broncos roster and the Cardinals roster.

The Broncos are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -238 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a +195 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over and under both priced at -110.

Broncos vs. Cardinals

Date: Aug. 11

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Broncos local broadcast: KTVD 20 (Denver)

Cardinals local broadcast: KPNX 12 (Arizona)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.