Packers vs. Bengals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on the NFL Network. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Packers roster and the Bengals roster.

Green Bay are among the few teams that will be interesting to watch through the preseason given their quarterback situation. After trading away Aaron Rodgers, the Packers have officially handed over the keys to the starting QB job to his heir apparent Jordan Love. While Love and the rest of the offensive starters likely won’t play too much on Friday night, it will be the first glimpse of the Packers’ future nonetheless.

After Joe Burrow gave fans a brief scare following his calf strain in training camp, expect the Bengals to be extra cautious when it comes to who they play in the preseason. Key names like Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tyler Boyd likely won’t suit up much, if at all, however, it does offer the opportunity to find potential gems in the roster.

The Packers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Bengals are a +130 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35 with the over and under both priced at -110.

Packers vs. Bengals

Date: Friday, Aug. 11

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Packers local broadcast: NBC 26

Bengals local broadcast: CBS 12

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.