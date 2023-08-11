How to watch Friday, August 11 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

With the NFL preseason kicking off, NFL Network will be airing 23 live games for fans to watch. On Friday, August 11, we will see two games aired as the Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers will be first and the Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals will wrap the night up.

The Bengals will likely be sitting a sizable contingent of their big name players. We know Joe Burrow won’t play due to his calf injury. We can expect some portion of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon, among others, who will sit out the game. However, there are two rookies to watch for on offense. Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones are two wide receivers who will be battling for a role on this team in year one. Defensively, we should see a number of their draft picks like Myles Murphy, DJ Turner II, and Jordan Battle. The Packers will have some starters out there. Jordan Love is the new QB1 in Green Bay and Matt LaFleur announced he would play some in the preseason. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson out there as well. A flew guys I’m excited to watch are Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, and Jayden Reed, who were all apart of this year’s draft class.

The Broncos are a team to watch for as they’re in the first year of Sean Payton and things should look different for them. I’m unsure how Payton will go about playing his older guys, but one name to watch for is Marvin Mims. He was the Broncos first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft as they drafted him with a second round pick. He’s a deep threat and should thrive with Russell Wilson’s deep-throwing ability. The Cardinals will have an unfamiliar team as a lot of their young guys are dealing with injuries, but we should get to see a healthy dose of Clayton Tune. He’s somebody who we could see as their starting quarterback at some point during the regular season.

Bengals vs. Packers

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Bengals TV: WKRC - Channel 12 (CBS)

Packers TV: NBC 4 or NBC 26

Moneyline odds: Packers -205, Bengals +170

Broncos vs. Cardinals

Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. ET

Broncos TV: KTVD Channel 20 (NBC 9)

Cardinals TV: KPNX (NBC 12)

Moneyline odds: Broncos -238, Cardinals +195

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.