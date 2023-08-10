Texans QB CJ Stroud throws interception on first drive against Patriots [VIDEO]

Houston Texans rookie quarterback CJ Stroud got the nod in tonight’s preseason opener against the New England Patriots and is already off to a rocky start. The No. 2 overall pick was picked off by Pats cornerback Jalen Mills on just his second pass attempt of the game.

As you can see, Stroud was trying to hit fellow rookie Tank Dell and what appears to be some miscommunication leads to Mills jumping the route for the easy picks. The good field positioning eventually led to a Pats field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Stroud is getting his first taste of NFL action after being named the starter of the preseason opener earlier this week. He has been engaged in a QB competition with returning starter Davis Mills and all signs in recent weeks have pointed towards the rookie eventually being named the Week 1 starter. He’s bound to make his fair share of mistakes throughout these exhibition contests and tonight’s interception was the first.