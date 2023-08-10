Vikings vs. Seahawks: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to play the Seattle Seahawks for a Thursday night clash in Week 1 of the NFL preseason on August 10. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at Lumen Field in Seattle. The game will air on each city’s local stations, and on NFL Network.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings aren’t expected to play many of their starters on Thursday, which will pave the way for first-round wide receiver Jordan Addison to make a quick splash in his pro debut. The team also added former New England Patriots receiver N’keal Harry on August 6, so it’s possible that he’ll work in for some reps on Thursday, as well.

Which Vikings will play, expected inactives

Seattle Seahawks

Similar to Minnesota, the Seahawks plan to take it easy on most of their starting group for this first preseason affair. Speaking of receivers, there could be a nice opportunity for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to get some offensive reps with veterans DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett expected to be sidelined.

Which Seahawks will play, expected inactives

