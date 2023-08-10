Texans vs. Patriots: Who will see playing time in Week 1 preseason game

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots are set to kick off their preseason slate against one another on Thursday, August 10. There have been some rookies blossoming on each side during training camp thus far, and a number of veterans are gearing up for their push to make the final 53-man roster. That said, let’s take a look at who is expected to suit up in Week 1 of the preseason.

Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud is in place to start at quarterback on Thursday night. The Texans’ No. 2 overall draft pick in 2023 will get his first dose of NFL action, but it’s uncertain just how many series the rookie will play since he’s essentially locked in to be the starter for Week 1 of the regular season. Head coach DeMeco Ryans likely is going to keep Stroud on the field for at least a portion of the first quarter, and then sub him out for backup Davis Mills and Case Keenum.

Which Texans will play, expected inactives

Stroud will get the start, per Cameron Wolfe. With such a young team, expect healthy starters to see work with Stroud to start the game.

On @nflnetwork, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said C.J. Stroud will start Thursday vs Patriots. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said Trevor Lawrence & starters will play 1-2 series vs Cowboys Saturday. Panthers QB Bryce Young starts Sat vs. Jets — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 7, 2023

New England Patriots

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are battling it out in camp for the QB1 role. Head coach Bill Belichick has yet to confirm which player will start on Thursday, but it’s likely that we don’t see Jones due to how the team practiced heading into this game. Belichick won’t say it outloud, but Jones is the starter until further notice.

Which Patriots will play, expected inactives

As for the starters, running back Rhamondre Stevenson is not expected to play, while DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki and other first-teamers will likely be sidelined as well.