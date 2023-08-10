Vikings vs. Seahawks: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Lumen Field in Seattle. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and the game will air on the NFL Network. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Vikings roster and the Seahawks roster.

While the odds of seeing key regular season starters such as Kirk Cousins or Justin Jefferson for much of the game, if at all, are slim, Thursday night’s matchup should give a glimpse of rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison, who was taken in the first round out of USC. Additionally, the running back battle should be key to watch as the depth behind Alexander Mattison remains questionable now that Minnesota has released Dalvin Cook.

Despite a brief injury scare through training camp, rookie running back Zach Charbonnet out of UCLA returned to practice and should get some run in Thursday night’s exhibition. While starters such as Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Kenneth Walker III likely won’t suit up, fans should get a chance to watch the No. 6 overall pick in Devon Witherspoon in action after finally agreeing to terms on his rookie deal.

The Seahawks are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Vikings are a +114 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 35 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Vikings vs. Seahawks

Date: Thursday, Aug. 10

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Vikings local broadcast: KMSP-TV (Fox 9)

Seahawks local broadcast: KCPQ (Fox 13)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.