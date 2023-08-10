Texans vs. Patriots: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 1 preseason game

The Houston Texans and New England Patriots meet up in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Texans roster and the Patriots roster.

Thursday night’s matchup will offer a first glimpse of the new-look Texans, who enter the 2023 season with a new head coach and a rookie quarterback that is expected to develop into their franchise signal-caller. Second-overall pick CJ Stroud could possibly enter the game for a series or two as a preview to his rookie campaign, while third-overall pick Will Anderson Jr. may potentially log a few snaps on the defensive side of the ball.

While the chances of seeing Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, or JuJu Smith-Schuster for much of Thursday night’s game is slim, the exhibition will offer a first glimpse of the offense with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien at the helm of the play-calling duties. Granted, teams do not unveil much ahead of the regular season, but even a vanilla offense could shed light on how this team expects to be different from last year’s underwhelming offensive scheme.

The Texans are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -130 on the moneyline. The Patriots are a +110 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Texans vs. Patriots

Date: Thursday, Aug. 10

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Texans local broadcast: KTRK-TV (ABC 13)

Patriots local broadcast: WBZ-TV (CBS 4)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.