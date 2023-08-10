How to watch Thursday, August 10 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

NFL Network will be airing a ton of preseason games live this year. On Thursday, August 10 they will be airing two. The first game will feature the Houston Texans at the New England Patriots at 7 p.m. ET and the second game is the Minnesota Vikings taking on the Seattle Seahawks at 10 p.m. ET. Before training camp started, the NFL announced the NFL Network would carry 23 live preseason games this year, which is more than usual.

We should see rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud in the Texans game, which will be fun. Houston has a young team, so there is a good chance we see their starters for a few series. New England doesn’t have many young guys I expect to play, but I imagine Christian Gonzalez will suit up for his first professional game. He has the chance to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL over the next few years.

The second game of the night should be exciting. Jordan Addison will likely make his NFL debut, and we could see him lined up against Seahawks first-round pick Devon Witherspoon. There is a chance we see Seattle’s other first-round pick, Jackson Smith-Ngibja, also play. There is a lot of excitement around running back Zach Charbonnet, but he is injured, likely meaning the team rests him.

Texans vs. Patriots

Kickoff Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Texans TV: KTRK-TV ABC 13

Patriots TV: WBZ-TV CBS 4

Moneyline odds: Texans -166, Patriots +140

Vikings vs. Seahawks

Kickoff Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Vikings TV: KMSP FOX 9

Seahawks TV: KING 5

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -175, Vikings +145

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.